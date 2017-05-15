Church volunteer facing child pornography charges granted bond

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A volunteer bible school teacher in Chesapeake who is facing child pornography charges was granted bond Monday.

Authorities arrested 70-year-old Gerald Lee Porter last week at his home in Great Bridge. Court documents say he faces felony charges of receiving and possessing child porn.

Investigators say they found images containing child porn on his home computer.

Porter volunteered at River Oak Church in the children’s ministry. On Friday, the pastor told 10 On Your Side that there’s no reason to believe the images have any connection to the children at the church.

In court Monday, a judge granted Porter a $25,000 unsecured bond with several conditions.

Porter must not use the internet, a computer or any internet devices and he cannot have firearms. He will also be on house arrest with electronic monitoring and cannot leave the Eastern district of Virginia. He cannot have contact with any potential victims or with anyone under the age of 18 unless approved by the court with a third-party present and must undergo a sex offender evaluation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.