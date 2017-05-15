Beach man charged after dog found dead in detached garage fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man is facing several charges, including animal cruelty, after investigators say a dog was found dead in a burning structure late last week.

Virginia Beach Fire Department officials say crews were called to a fire at a home on Princess Anne Road just after 11 p.m. Friday, and found a fire at a detached garage.

The fire was brought under control in around 30 minutes.

Officials say firefighters found a dead dog inside the garage. A necropsy later found the dog had been shot twice, but was alive at the time of the fire.

Luke Alvarado Hill, 28, is now charged with animal cruelty, three counts of arson to personal property valued at greater than $200 and two counts of arson to an out building.

The dog, which officials say is a 7-year-old Brindle Pit Bull, belonged to Hill. Investigators have charged Hill with shooting the dog.

Officials say the garage belonged to Hill’s family.

