PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Urban League of Hampton Roads. They stopped by to tell us about their annual Whitney M Young Junior Awards Dinner.

Urban League of Hampton Roads

Whitney M. Young Junior Awards Dinner

Thursday, June 1 at the Chesapeake Conference Center

For more information on tickets , sponsorships and getting involved, visit ULHR.org or call (757) 627-0864