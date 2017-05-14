Hampton Police recover car connected to missing mother and child

Related Coverage Amber Alert issued for infant daughter of missing Hampton woman

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The vehicle that police believe a missing Hampton mother and child were in was recovered in Newport News on Mother’s Day morning, according to Virginia State Police. The mother and child are still missing.

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for a child abduction on behalf of Hampton Police Division last week.

Hampton Police are still searching for 8-month-old Chloe Johnson and her mother 34-year-old Keir Johnson, who have been missing since April 30. Police say the child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen in the 1900 block of Hastings Avenue.

The Amber Alert does not identify an abductor, Virginia State Police stated in a release. During a news conference Friday, Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult explained that the department is not releasing any information about potential persons of interest or suspects at this time. He said investigators have worked tirelessly interviewing co-workers, friends and family, including the child’s father.

“Any tip that anyone gets, we are willing to run it down,” the police chief said.

If you see Chloe or Keir or know anything about their disappearance, call Hampton police immediately at 757-727-6505 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.