Police: Mom hits son who didn’t give her Mother’s Day card

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman is charged with hitting her son on his head, and a police report says the abuse began because the mother was upset that the child gave a Mother’s Day card to his grandmother and not to her.

A report from the Spartanburg Police Department says Shontrell Murphy is charged with cruelty to children for hitting her young son Thursday.

The report says the boy’s sister told police that Shontrell Murphy hit the boy “really hard a few times” because of the card. An officer says he found hand-written card torn into pieces.

Police say Shontrell Murphy has been released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center. It wasn’t clear Sunday if she has an attorney, and the number listed on the police report wasn’t working.

The police report included no ages for the family.

