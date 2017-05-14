Norfolk police investigating early morning homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating an early morning homicide after a man was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

Dispatch says the call came in around 5 o’clock this morning. They say officers found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived to the 1500 block of Dungee Street.

Medics took the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have classified this as an active homicide investigation and are classifying the area for leads.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked about this death to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

