Meet the candidates event happening at York High

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – On Thursday, May 18, you’ll have a chance to meet several candidates that are running for state offices this year.

The event will take place at York High School on George Washington Memorial Highway.

Those in attendance will include Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Perriello, several delegate candidates, and those running for lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Everything gets started at 7 p.m. The event is free, but you need to register for tickets. Click here for those tickets.