Democratic candidates for Governor take questions at UVA forum

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The two Democrats running for Virginia governor took questions from University of Virginia students during a candidates forum Saturday.

Former congressman Tom Perriello and Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam attended the event put on by the UVA Democrats. The forum included pre-selected questions from students. They included concerns about college debt and the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

“This was a great opportunity to hear from 200 hundred plus people, a lot of them are young and are millennials and they are important for our future,” Northam said.

“I think one of the big questions people are asking is will this kind of resistance and protest energy turn into real political power at the polls and the first test of that will be June 13,” Perriello said.

More than 200 people attended Saturday’s forum. This was the candidates’ final joint appearance before the June 13 primary.