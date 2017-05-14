Deadly fire investigation underway in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT/WAVY) – Emergency crews in Sussex County are investigating a fire that left one person dead, according to WAVY’s NBC affiliate WWBT.

Officials say the flames broke out around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, at a home in the 2600 block of Grizzard Road. The fire has since been marked under control.

Investigators say they are still working to find out what caused the fire.

The victim’s body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office to be identified.

