2 women killed in shooting on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say two women were killed and a man was seriously wounded in an early morning shooting on an interstate.

Virginia State Police say a car carrying seven people was traveling northbound early Sunday on Interstate 95 in Richmond when another car pulled along the driver’s side and fired shots.

Police say 23-year-old Tanna D. Gardner of Richmond died at the scene and 26-year-old Sharayne Danielle Nichole Holland of Manassas died later at a hospital. Police say a male passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say no one else in the car was hurt.

Police are calling the shooting a “targeted incident.” They’re urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact authorities.

