Rain doesn’t stop CHKD RunWalk For the Kids

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The rain didn’t put a damper on the 12th annual CHKD RunWalk for the Kids this morning in downtown Norfolk.

On two legs, in strollers, and even on four legs — runners didn’t let the soggy morning stop them from running for the kids and embracing their inner kid.

Richard Crouch, dressed as Batman, said, “There were a lot of people wearing capes today because it’s about the kids, so you see a lot of people dressed up as super heroes today. I didn’t have a cape so I thought I’d bring out the rest of the outfit. The Norfolk resident says the CHKD RunWalk is one of his favorite events and the rain wouldn’t stop him from running with “Team Hoyt.”

“We run with a series of families who have children with special needs,” said Crouch. “People who want to be able to enjoy the experience of a race, who can’t necessarily run themselves.”

Many runners said the rain and the distance were nothing compared to what kids fighting cancer have to endure.

“Pediatric cancer isn’t rare. There are more families affected than you think,” said Laura Vanderslice, who lost her son in March after a two-year battle with leukemia. This morning, she ran with other families whose children are also fighting for their lives.

“If it wasn’t for CHKD, we could have lost him two years ago,” Vanderslice said. “So we’re really thankful for the oncologist team there.”

10 on your side’s Bruce Rader kicked off the 8k run and Tom Schaad counted down to the 2 mile walk. The morning wrapped up with a fun run for kids