National Park Service seeking tour guides for lighthouse

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — With climbing season about to begin, the National Park Service is looking for people to lead tours of the Cape Lookout Lighthouse and the national seashore.

The park service is holding an information and recruitment session on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum in Harkers Island. The park is seeking volunteers who can assist with leading tours of the lighthouse and orient park visitors during the summer.

The park superintendent, chief ranger, and chief of interpretation will be on hand to answer questions and share information about volunteerism at Cape Lookout. A light supper will be provided, followed by a brief presentation and discussion and question-and-answer session.

The current lighthouse was lit in 1859.