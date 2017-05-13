Gloucester woman dies following accident in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A woman whose vehicle was hit head-on Tuesday while traveling on Interstate 64 west in New Kent County has died.

Police have identified the deceased as Sharyn Robbins, 49, of Gloucester, Virginia.

Police said the incident happened Tuesday, just before 1 p.m. when a Jeep drove across the median and struck Robbin’s Toyota at an “almost head-on” angle. The incident happened near Mile Marker 204, near I-64’s intersection with New Kent Highway.

At the time of the incident, Robbins was airlifted to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police announced that she died Saturday morning. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

The driver of the Jeep, Robert Coley, 51, of Newport News was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt when the incident occurred.

He has since been charged with reckless driving and with operating a motor vehicle with no operator’s license.

Driver fatigue is being considered a factor in the crash. However, the crash remains under investigation.