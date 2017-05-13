Frozen Red Robin products recalled for undeclared milk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI)- Red Robin Burgers and Brews Crispy Onion Rings, sold in grocery stores nationwide, are recalled because they may contain milk, an allergan which is not listed on the package.

No illnesses have been reported, but according to the FDA, people who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk may be at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.

Package codes involved in the recall:

6906711841 HH:MM

6906711941 HH:MM

Consumers should return the recalled products to their place of purchase for a refund. Call 1-866-518-0137, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. EDT with questions about the recall.