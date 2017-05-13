Electrical fire damages mobile home in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters battled a fire that damaged a mobile home in the 2500 block of Devonshire Drive, Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the scene just after 8 a.m. and arrived on scene at 8:11 a.m. to find smoke coming from the home. The fire was brought under control at 8:20 a.m. According to Chesapeake Assistant Fire Marshal, Captain Scott Saunders, the cause of the fire appeared to be electrical related.

The resident will be displaced and made temporary lodging arrangements with family. No one was hurt.

