5 displaced following townhouse fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a townhouse fire in the 4100 block of Sloop Trail, Saturday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the emergency call came in at 3:46 p.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene and from heavy smoke coming from a two-story townhouse. The fire was contained to the kitchen, but there was smoke and heat damage throughout the home.

The fire was ruled under control at 4:02 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Due to the damage a mother and her four children are displaced and being assisted by the Red Cross.

An investigation found that the fire was cooking related.

