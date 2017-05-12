Volunteers take part in Day of Service in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Volunteers in Chesapeake rolled up their sleeves Wednesday to revive history.
Norfolk Public Schools took photos of Wednesday’s first Day of Service at Camp E. W. Young. It serves students from Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake for hands-on learning.
The is all part of The Norfolk Education Foundation’s five-year campaign to revitalize this historic site, named after Norfolk child advocate Eleanor White-Young.
Volunteers from several businesses, alumni, and retirees pulled shrubs, painted, power washed, and set up fences and benches.