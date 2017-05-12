Virginia receives $9.7M to battle opioid crisis

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The State of Virginia has received new funding to help fight the ongoing opioid crisis.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Friday that the state has received a $9.7 million federal grant to help support prevention, treatment and recovery efforts in 18 communities.

A news release from McAuliffe’s office said the money will go toward purchasing medication, supporting medical staff and removing barriers to access, such as transportation.

A total of $5 million of the grant will go to 18 locally run community services boards across the Commonwealth — including Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Portsmouth.

These communities will develop medication assisted treatment programs.

McAuliffe office says the remaining $4.7 million will go toward opioid prevention services in 14 other communities as well as to increase access to naloxone, medication that reverses opioid overdose.

The amounts each of the 18 communities will receive is still being determined.