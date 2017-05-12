Embezzlement charge against Va. Beach police officer dismissed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An embezzlement charge against a Virginia Beach master police was dismissed Friday morning in court.

Mark Rowe was arrested on a misdemeanor embezzlement charge in September of 2016.

Investigators say the 49-year-old was found with unclaimed property that was marked for destruction. Rowe has been with the department for 17 years and was assigned to the Property and Evidence unit.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Friday the charge was dismissed by a judge after the Commonwealth presented evidence.

