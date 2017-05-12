USS Abraham Lincoln returning to Norfolk after 4-year overhaul

170509-N-NN369-159 NEWPORT NEWS, Va (May 9, 2017) Sailors and shipbuilders conduct the first underway foreign object debris (FOD) walk down aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is underway after successfully completing its mid-life refueling and complex overhaul and will spend several days conducting sea trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship’s key systems and technologies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Paulauskas/Released)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The nuclear-powered USS Abraham Lincoln is set to return home to Naval Station Norfolk following a four-year overhaul.

Navy officials say the aircraft carrier left Newport News Tuesday to conduct post-overhaul sea trials. The Abraham Lincoln spent the last four years at Newport News Shipbuilding undergoing a mid-life refueling and complex overhaul.

Officials say the overhaul extends the operational capability of the ship by about 25 years.

The Lincoln got “significant combat system modernizations” during the overhaul.

It is now the first nuclear powered carrier to fully accommodate the Joint Strike Fighter (F-35) to the carrier’s air wing.

Look for more coverage on the Lincoln’s return later today.

