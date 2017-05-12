USS Abraham Lincoln returning to Norfolk after 4-year overhaul

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The nuclear-powered USS Abraham Lincoln is set to return home to Naval Station Norfolk following a four-year overhaul.

Navy officials say the aircraft carrier left Newport News Tuesday to conduct post-overhaul sea trials. The Abraham Lincoln spent the last four years at Newport News Shipbuilding undergoing a mid-life refueling and complex overhaul.

Officials say the overhaul extends the operational capability of the ship by about 25 years.

The Lincoln got “significant combat system modernizations” during the overhaul.

It is now the first nuclear powered carrier to fully accommodate the Joint Strike Fighter (F-35) to the carrier’s air wing.

