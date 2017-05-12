Two homes go up in flames in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters extinguished two house fires in Courtland on Friday.

Around 9:30 p.m., crews were called to Douglas Drive, which runs parallel to the 18000 block of Southampton Parkway.

Firefighters got to the scene and found two single-story homes fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was marked under control at 9:59 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Crews on scene helped with salvage and overhaul.

The eastbound lanes of Southampton Parkway were closed while firefighters battled the blaze, but have since reopened.

Courtland House Fires View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: Courtland Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook) (Photo: Courtland Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)