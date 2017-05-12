Two homes go up in flames in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters extinguished two house fires in Courtland on Friday.
Around 9:30 p.m., crews were called to Douglas Drive, which runs parallel to the 18000 block of Southampton Parkway.
Firefighters got to the scene and found two single-story homes fully engulfed in flames.
The fire was marked under control at 9:59 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Crews on scene helped with salvage and overhaul.
The eastbound lanes of Southampton Parkway were closed while firefighters battled the blaze, but have since reopened.