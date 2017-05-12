Tractor-trailer accident blocks lanes on Route 460 in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer accident on U.S. Route 460 in Isle of Wight County has blocked all lanes of traffic.
VDOT 511 reported that a tractor-trailer crash on 460 West, near Stave Mill Road, blocked all east and westbound lanes. A detour is in place, according to VDOT.
Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police tells WAVY.com the driver of the tractor-trailer, Kevin M. Miles, of Amherst, fell asleep, ran off the right shoulder of 460 and hit a tree.
The tree fell into the road. Anaya says two other drivers ran into the fallen tree.
An image provided by state police shows a heavily damaged tractor-trailer.
Miles was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries classified as non life-threatening, Anaya says.
