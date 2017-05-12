Tractor-trailer accident blocks lanes on Route 460 in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer accident on U.S. Route 460 in Isle of Wight County has blocked all lanes of traffic.

VDOT 511 reported that a tractor-trailer crash on 460 West, near Stave Mill Road, blocked all east and westbound lanes. A detour is in place, according to VDOT.

Update: Accident: WB on US-460 at MM364 in Isle Of Wight Co. All WB & all EB travel lanes closed. Potential Delays.5:26AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) May 12, 2017

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police tells WAVY.com the driver of the tractor-trailer, Kevin M. Miles, of Amherst, fell asleep, ran off the right shoulder of 460 and hit a tree.

The tree fell into the road. Anaya says two other drivers ran into the fallen tree.

An image provided by state police shows a heavily damaged tractor-trailer.

Miles was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries classified as non life-threatening, Anaya says.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest traffic updates.