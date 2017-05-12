Three suspects shoplift from CVS, then steal employee’s phone

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for two men and a woman who stole merchandise from a CVS and then took a cell phone from an employee Thursday.

Around 3:38 p.m., authorities say the three suspects entered the CVS pharmacy in the 1700 block of Independence Boulevard, took items from the shelves and left the store without paying.

An employee tried to stop the suspects, but while calling 911, the suspects took the worker’s phone.

There were no injuries.

The two men were seen leaving in a grey vehicle. The woman fled on foot.

​Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.