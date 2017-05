PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re in the market to buy a home, you may see short sale listings. But what are they? What does a short sale mean for the buyer and the seller? Danita Hayes from the Hayes Real Estate Team joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to explain the process and show us her featured listing.

Hayes Real Estate Team

HayesRealEstateTeam.com

(757) 478-9836

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Hayes Real Estate Team.