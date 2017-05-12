Suspected gang members arrested for Norfolk homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Three suspected gang members are now facing charges in connection with a homicide last month.

U.S. Marshals assisted the Norfolk fugitive squad, gang squad and homicide division in the investigation.

Two 17-year-olds were struck by gunfire the night of April 26 on East Olney Road. Kaison Mitchell, of Portsmouth, died at the hospital. The other teen is expected to recover.

Investigators tracked down two of the suspects at separate locations in the Berkley section of Norfolk on May 11. 18-year-old Robert Vick is facing several charges, including second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and stab/cut/wound with malicious intent. Tranathan Holmes, who turned 18 the day of his arrest, is charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and stab/cut/wound with malicious intent.

The third suspect, a juvenile, was taken into custody Friday morning at a home in Virginia Beach, after police say he tried to run from them.

Marshals and Norfolk police say they made additional gang-related arrests this week, took five firearms off the street and recovered a stolen vehicle.