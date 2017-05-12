Roanoke officer frees young bear stuck in car, honking horn

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Roanoke County police say a young black bear managed to climb into a car, where it got stuck and honked the horn, rousing the car’s owners.

Police say it happened around 5 a.m. Thursday. A responding officer was able to open the back door, and the animal ran off into the woods.

Police say there were snacks inside the car, and residents should always keep their vehicles locked.

The incident comes shortly after a bear caused a spectacle in downtown Roanoke.

But Lee Walker of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries tells the Roanoke Times residents shouldn’t be alarmed about the multiple bear sightings. He says the bears are more afraid of people than the other way around.