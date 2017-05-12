Principal from Hertford named best in the state

CARY, NC (WITN) – A school principal from Hertford has been named the best in the state.

Jason Griffin, principal of Hertford Grammar School in Perquimans County, received the Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year for 2017 today.

It came during an awards luncheon in Cary.

Griffin was picked from a group of eight regional finalists, including Maria Johnson from Northside High School in Jacksonville.

A graduate of East Carolina University, where he received both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree, Griffin began his educational career in 2002 at E.J. Hayes Elementary School in Martin County. From there he moved to Perquimans Central School, and then to Hertford Grammar in 2011.

Griffin will receive $3,000 for personal use and $3,000 for his school for being named Principal of the Year.