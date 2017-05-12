Portsmouth police search for missing man believed to be in danger

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are searching for a missing man believed to be in danger.

Detectives say 31-year-old Omar E. Anderson was last seen at his home in the 400 block of Maryland Avenue around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators are concerned for Anderson’s well-being because he was in a very emotional state when he left home. Police say he also has a condition that requires daily medication, which he doesn’t have with him.

Anderson is described as a Hispanic male who stands at 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Anderson also has a tattoo on his chest that reads “AUBRIE” and a tattoo across his upper back that reads “INFANTRY.” He wears a red rubber wedding band with hearts on his left hand and a white baseball cap that has “WARRIOR GAMES” written on the front.

Anderson was last seen driving a black, 2015 Jeep Cherokee with VA license plate of VKM-5506.

If you have seen Anderson or know his whereabouts, please dial 911 or call Portsmouth police immediately at 757-393-5300.