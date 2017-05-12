Officials: Virginia resident diagnosed with rabies

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia resident who was bitten by a dog while traveling in India has been diagnosed with rabies, Health department officials said Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health stated in a news release that it is assessing anyone who had direct contact with this person. Officials are also working to identify this person’s family or any close contacts who may have been exposed to the rabies virus.

Human rabies cases are rare, according to officials, with only one to three reported each year. A total of 28 cases have been reported since 2006.

The last VDH case was in 2009, from a patient who also traveled to India and was bitten by a dog.

