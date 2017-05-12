Police: Man found shot, injured in Va. Beach charged with woman’s murder

Richard Jerome Gregory Jr. Credit: Virginia Beach Police Department

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach say a man who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday is now charged in the shooting death of a 29-year-old woman.

According to police, someone flagged down a Norfolk police officer and said there was someone shot at the Mayfair Apartments on Newtown Arch.

Norfolk and Virginia Beach officers found Erica Alford shot and killed.

Erica Alford (Family photos)

A man — who has now been identified as Richard Jerome Gregory Jr. — was also found with a gunshot wound on Monday. Gregory, 24, was taken to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

Police said Friday that Gregory has now been charged with murder, use of firearm in the commission of a felony and attempt to commit non-capital offense.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY for updates to this developing story.