Police: Man found shot, injured in Va. Beach charged with woman’s murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach say a man who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday is now charged in the shooting death of a 29-year-old woman.

According to police, someone flagged down a Norfolk police officer and said there was someone shot at the Mayfair Apartments on Newtown Arch.

Norfolk and Virginia Beach officers found Erica Alford shot and killed.

A man — who has now been identified as Richard Jerome Gregory Jr. — was also found with a gunshot wound on Monday. Gregory, 24, was taken to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

Police said Friday that Gregory has now been charged with murder, use of firearm in the commission of a felony and attempt to commit non-capital offense.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-UP.

