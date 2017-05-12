Newport News police stepping up DUI patrols this month

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are stepping up drunk driving patrols throughout the month of May.

Officers are conducting extra DUI patrols on Friday, May 12 and on Saturday, May 13. They’ll be out again on Memorial Day weekend, from Friday, May 26, through Sunday, May 28.

Patrols will last from 8:30 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. each night. Officers will be focused on areas where drivers are more likely to be driving impaired.

Officers assigned to these additional patrols are being paid overtime through a DMV traffic safety grant.