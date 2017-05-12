NC teacher accused of sexual activity with students

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) — A Bladen County school teacher has been suspended without pay after she was charged with engaging in sexual activity with students.

Shanna May Harrelson, 38, of Clarkton, was charged with one count each of disseminating obscene material to a minor, crimes against nature, and sex act with a student.

Officials with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified by the county school board last week about possible inappropriate activity by a teacher.

Harrelson, a science teacher at West Bladen High according to the school’s website, was initially suspended with pay April 26, according to a BCS news release.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office notified the school district’s Superintendent’s Office Friday of the arrest warrants, at which point she was suspended without pay for disciplinary reasons pending an investigation.

“The safety and well-being of all Bladen County Schools students is of the utmost concern and we can assure you that any inappropriate behavior or conduct by any Bladen County Schools employee will not be tolerated,” officials said in the release.

Harrelson was employed as a substitute teacher from May 2014 to October 2014 before becoming a full-time teacher.

She was booked into the Bladen County Jail under a $55,000 bond.