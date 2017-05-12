Mother’s Day scams: Don’t click on that tempting coupon

(WSPA) – You have one more good shopping day to find a gift for mom but beware — This year, there’s something new out there you may find instead: a Mother’s Day scam.

There are a few circulating on social media and online and it’s no wonder why. The National Retail Federation says Americans are expected to spend nearly $24 billion on Mother’s Day gifts, flowers and food this year, the highest in 14 years of tracking.

Scammers know that, and are trying to get a piece of the pie.

Megan Turner, a mother of a 16-month-old boy in Greenville says she’s noticed a lot of really hefty Mother’s Day coupons on her Facebook feed.

“I mean I’ve seen them almost every time I’ve scrolled, They’re doing a, sadly a good job of keeping it where people see them there constantly.

Sadly, because many are scams. Bed Bath and Beyond warns a $75 off Mother’s Day coupon that may in your feed is bogus. And there’s also $50 off Lowes coupon that’s a fake, too.

Once you click on the link, you get taken to a survey that tries to steal all of your private information, including your Social Security number.

“There’s just a lot more scams than we’ve seen in the past this Mother’s Day,” said the President of the Better Business Bureau of the Upstate, Vee Daniel.

The Better Business Bureau says you have to watch out for a lot more than just bogus coupons. Fake flower websites tend to pop up this time of year, too.

“The graphics they use, I mean they have these beautiful flowers on there with the different photos, and they have a name and a lot of times they say they’re local and might even have a history of a story about them. So they do all they can to make sure that you are thinking that they are real,” said Daniel.

A few more to watch out for:

– If you’re buying gift cards, make sure they haven’t been tampered with on the rack.

– If you use e-cards, make sure it’s through a reputable site.

‘It’s like they’re really taking advantage of the fact that people are in search of you know, gifts for their moms and wives, which is just awful,” said Turner.