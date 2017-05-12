McDonald Garden Center announces new store in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) — When one door closes another one opens. McDonald Garden Center is adding a new store in Virginia Beach.

Just last week, 10 On Your Side reported the Hampton and Chesapeake locations are closing.

The Hampton store has been there for 72 years, but over time, people have moved away from the area.

The store on Independence Boulevard will stay open and come mid-September, McDonald will take over Atlantic Garden Center on North Great Neck Road.

Company president Mark Anderson says they’re excited about the move, which will put them closer to where people live and work.