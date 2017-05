SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was shot showed up at a Suffolk hospital late Thursday night.

The man arrived at Sentara Obici Hospital around 11 p.m. with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police identified the man as 33-year-old Marvin Antione Boone, of Chesapeake.

Authorities believe Boone was shot somewhere in Suffolk after 10 p.m.

Police are still investigating. If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.