Man wanted for trying to rob 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach early Thursday morning.

Around 2:25 a.m., the man entered the 7-Eleven at 4172 Princess Anne Road, implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect didn’t get any cash and no one was hurt.

Police describe the man as being in his early 20s, between 5 feet 2 inches tall to 5 feet 6 inches tall, skinny, with short hair and big diamond earrings. He has a long tear drop tattoo under both eyes.

Anyone with information about this attempted robbery is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.