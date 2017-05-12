Kenny Alexander to deliver first State of the City as Norfolk mayor

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Kenny Alexander is expected to take the stage at The Main in downtown Norfolk Friday afternoon for his first State of the City address.

The former state senator was elected Norfolk’s first African American mayor last summer, over opponents Bob McCabe and Andy Protogyrou.

Alexander took over for Paul Fraim, who announced in October of 2015 he would not seek re-election, after serving as mayor for 22 years. Fraim delivered his final State of the City in March of 2016.

The 2017 State of the Union is expected to start at 12 p.m. at The Main in Downtown Norfolk.

WAVY is planning on streaming Alexander’s speech online. Look for more coverage later today.