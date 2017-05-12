Kaine, Northam hosting ‘Health of the Commonwealth’ roundtable in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam are scheduled to hold a roundtable in Norfolk Friday afternoon to talk about health care.

A news release from the lieutenant governor’s office says medical professionals and community leaders will join Kaine and Northam at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters a discussion about the American Health Care Act.

The group is expected to talk about how the bill is expected to impact health care in Virginia, according to the news release.

10 On Your Side is attending the roundtable, which is scheduled for 12:45 p.m.

Look for more coverage later today.