Isle of Wight man says garbage is being dumped near his home

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An Isle of Wight resident is reaching out to 10 On Your Side after he’s found a number of people dumping trash on the road near his home.

Donald Powers, who lives off Wash Hole Road, says mattresses, furniture, toasters and bicycle parts have all been left over the years on the road.

“This is usually a comfortable ride after work, very relaxing. And now every time I come in, there’s something different, every day, dumped,” he said.

Powers says he’s tried finding out who the land belongs to — the county or the paper mill — so someone can clean it up.

“What upsets me the most is that they don’t care about their environment. With a trash dump two miles down the road, you can dump it for free,” he said.

Powers has taken it upon himself to put up signs along the road. He says he’s chased out dumpers before, even catching someone from as far as Virginia Beach, but his actions are not enough to curb the problem.

“My hands are tied. I don’t know which direction to go. I appreciate y’all coming out and taking a look because news channel 10 gets the job done. I ain’t been able to do it,” he said.

Powers is hoping someone can step up to the plate after. He already has video cameras in place to deter dumpers in the future, even threatening to use that evidence if he catches anyone else. His only message now is that he wants others to treat the road like they would their own neighborhood.

“I don’t go to your road and throw my trash out. I take it to the proper place to put it and that’s at a trash dump and not on the side of the road,” he said.