PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Saturday, May 13 is a day local food banks hope will boost their supply of non-perishable items. Local postal workers will take care of pick up and delivery, all you have to do is put a donation next to your mailbox.

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

Saturday – May 13

Place Non-Perishable Items next to your Mailbox

Get Social using hashtag StampOutHunger

For more information or to make an online donation, visit LocalFoodbanks.org