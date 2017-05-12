Grant will establish Troops to Teachers Center at William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia has received a grant to help veterans and soon-to-be vets become teachers, Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Friday.

The nearly $400,000 grant was awarded to the Virginia Department of Education through a Department of Defense agency. It will be used to create a Troops to Teachers Center in the School of Education at the College of William & Mary.

Governor McAuliffe’s office says the center will give guidance and assistance to vets and service members who are within one year of getting out of the military.

“Virginia boasts one of the largest veteran and military populations and is home to some of the nation’s most important military installations,” McAuliffe said. “This program will help address the teacher shortage in Virginia and provide our veterans with opportunities to bring their experiences and skills into the classroom.”

The governor said the project will work to attract and increase Troops to Teachers program participants and help veterans meet educational and licensure requirements for transitioning into teaching careers.

William & Mary will conduct a pilot program offering veterans three levels of support:

Tier 1 introduces participants to the teaching profession and includes job shadowing, career coaching, credential review and development of an individualized plan for meeting licensure requirements.

Tier 2 provides assistance in participant placement in the classroom and includes personalized support during the assignment from an experienced teacher coach.

Tier 3 provides professional support to those in the classroom and includes continued access to resources and opportunities for professional growth and leadership.