VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing a wallet and checkbook from a baby stroller.

Authorities say the suspect stole from the stroller while the victim’s back was turned. The child was still in the stroller.

The theft happened at Carter’s, located at 3300 Princess Anne Road.

The suspect then used stolen credit cards in Virginia Beach and Norfolk, according to police. She was seen with two men in surveillance images.

(Photo: Virginia Beach police) (Photo: Virginia Beach police) (Photo: Virginia Beach police)