Armed and dangerous Hampton man wanted for home invasion

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for two men, one of whom is considered armed and dangerous, in connection to a home invasion Thursday.

Around 9 p.m., officers were called to a robbery in the 1300 block of West Queen Street.

Investigators determined that two suspects entered a home through an unlocked door, showed guns and demanded money. The suspects took off after getting cash and cell phones. Five people were inside the home at the time of the incident.

Police identified 40-year-old Johnell Richard Neal, of Hampton, as one suspect. Warrants have been taken out against Neal for five counts of abduction, five counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, three counts of robbery, two counts of attempt to commit noncapital offense, breaking and entering and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous.

The second suspect is described by police as a black male, 6 feet tall with a skinny build and a small afro.

If you have any information about this robbery, call Hampton police at 727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.