7-Eleven in Suffolk robbed at knifepoint

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A second Suffolk business was robbed at knifepoint this week.

Police were called to the 7-Eleven in the 2100 block of North Main Street around 9:35 p.m.

Investigators found a white or very light skinned black male entered the store, showed a knife and took cash from a register. The suspect then ran off.

No one was injured.

Police described the suspect as being about 6 feet tall with a slender build. He was wearing a red scarf over his face and black gloves.

Early Thursday morning, a man with a similar description robbed a Circle K gas station in Suffolk. He was also armed with a knife. Police have not said whether the two incidents are connected or not.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.