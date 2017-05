NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are displaced after a fire at a Norfolk apartment on Friday.

Firefighters were called to a two-story, four-unit apartment building in the 500 block of Rhode Island Avenue at 8:17 p.m. Crews quickly found the flames and brought the fire under control.

No one was injured.

The two adults displaced are staying with local family members.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.