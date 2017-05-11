Volunteer bible school teacher facing child porn charges

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A church volunteer in Chesapeake is facing child pornography charges.

Court documents say Gerald Porter faces felony charges of receiving and possessing child porn.

During the investigation, federal investigators say they found images on Porter’s home computer in Chesapeake. Porter claims he received them on a hard drive from a friend and that he wanted to delete them.

During their interview with Porter, law enforcement discovered he is a volunteer bible school teacher at a Chesapeake church. He told investigators he worked with young children.

Church leaders tell 10 On Your Side they do not believe the images have any connection to the children at the church.

