HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were displaced from their Hampton home Thursday after a kitchen fire.

Crews were called to the 700 block of Homestead Avenue at 7:40 p.m. The fire was out by 7:44 p.m.

No one was injured.

The fire was ruled accidental.

