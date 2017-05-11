Superheroes, Villains and Monsters are all Taking Over Hampton Roads

Sat, May 13 – Sunday, May 14 : Tidewater Comicon @ Virginia Beach Convention Center

Dress up as your favorite superhero, anime character or just come as you are – because Tidewater Comic-con is happening the Saturday and Sunday at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Norfolk-native John Wesley Shipp from the ‘Flash’ series will be at Tidewater Comicon. Also appearing; Violette Beane, Jason Mewes, Neal Adams and tons more! All of the stars in attendance will be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

Children under 12 are free and tickets start at $20+

Saturday, May 13 : CHKD Run/Walk @Waterside District – Norfolk

It’s time for the 12th Annual CHKD Run Walk! Saturday, May 13 come join in the fun at the new Waterside District in Norfolk. Dress in your best superhero outfit for race day and make sure to say hi to our WAVY TV 10 team!

The CHKD hospital provides care to all children, regardless of their ability to pay, which is why your support and this event are so important!

The 8K kicks-off at 7:15 a.m. where runners will take a scenic tour through historic Ghent. The 2 mile run/walk starts at 8 a.m. and the kids run starts at 9.

8K – 7:15am

2 Mile – 8:00am

1 Mile (kids)- 9:00am

Friday, May 12 -Sunday, May 14 : Monsters at the Beach @ The Oceanfront between 5th – 7th street

Monsters are taking over the beach this Friday through Sunday at the epic show Monsters at the Beach! This wildly-popular event brings thrills and chills to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, as monster trucks go head-to-head for ultimate sand domination.

This is a family event that will have loud, fast and exciting trucks racing for the top spot. Monsters on the Beach takes the experience to a new level with the Virginia Beach boardwalk and Atlantic Ocean providing the backdrop.

The event is at the Virginia Beach ocean front between 5th and 7th street all weekend and tickets start around $15.

2017 truck lineup:

Stone Crusher

Hooked

Bigfoot

Dirt Crew

Quad Chaos

Heavy Hitter

Basher

Saigon Shaker