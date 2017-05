PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Super Wok restaurant in Portsmouth was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

Officers were called to the restaurant, located at 3210 High Street, at 10:20 p.m.

Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the employees.

No one was injured.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.