Report of 7-Eleven robbery on Newtown Road in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 7-Eleven convenience store was robbed early Thursday morning in Virginia Beach, according to police dispatchers.

The robbery was reported around 3 a.m. at a store on S. Newtown Road — near the Interstate 64-264 interchange.

Dispatchers tell WAVY.com there were no reported injuries. The suspected robber was said to have been dressed in all black and had a mask on.

Virginia Beach police said Wednesday investigators were looking into possible connections between two incidents — an armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

